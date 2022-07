Jul 4, 22 NG Almost time to short? HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! HEIKOTradingSystem Looking at the way NG has been playing out over the last couple weeks, it looks like it just drop, levels off, drops again - repeat!! So I'm thinking it might hit 6 and then drop off again.