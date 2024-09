nasdaq weekly review Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! chad_BD i think Nasdaq looks like a bull trap for now , its technically very overbought still and probably not many people willing to buy at this area , after seeing a sweep down and then sweep up i think well need more clarification downside b4 knowing which side to choose which will lead to us having a red week , i would like to see bullish setups and u could say we had a CHoCH for bulls but volume is speaking bearish to me CURRENTLY, theres also a lot of un tested demand below.