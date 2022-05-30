A Golden Opportunity: How To Invest For The Coming Stagflation Now that even hardened permabulls are forced to pick between two poisons and debate whether the US is sliding into stagflation or merely recession, last week Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid and Henry Allen published their latest must-read note, “Investing during Stagflation: What happened in the 1970s” (available to pro subscribers in the usual place), a follow-up to their note back in October last year comparing the 2020s to the 1970s (which we discussed extensively here at the time).