Drawing Parallels from 1999-2000 Hiking Cycle E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ElReyChristophe During the 1998-2000 period we had a 20% correction in SP500 in the LH of 1998 followed by WTI bottoming in the low teens and 3 very fast rate cuts In the following 8 months up SP500 gained just shy of 50%, WTI gained 60% and the first 25bps rate hike come in 30th of June 1999 SP500 corrected to retest previous low, then second rate hike of 25bps come in on 24th Aug 1999 SP500 corrects again briefly trade 3% below previous low.