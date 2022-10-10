Michael Hudson: A Roadmap To Escape The West's Stranglehold Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Cradle, The geoeconomic pathway away from the neoliberal order is fraught with peril, but the rewards in establishing an alternative system are as promising as they are urgent It is impossible to track the geoeconomic turbulence inherent to the “birth pangs” of the multipolar world without the insights of Professor Michael Hudson at the University of Missouri, and author of the already seminal The Destiny of Civilization.