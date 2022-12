Platinum - a new market PLATINUM FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:PL1! Mudane97 The Bear market in Platinum characterised by a 15 year downtrend in a Descending triangle formation has broken out a second time (first being a headfake) coupled with the severe historical undervaluation when comparing against M2 strengthens the idea of a renewed bull market past $3000 over the next 3-5 years if historical bull markets are anything to go by.