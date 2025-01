Feds Nab 50 Illegals In Raid On Tren De Aragua Gang's 'Makeshift Nightclub' In the latest indication that President Trump's new administration is dead-serious about securing the border and sweeping up those who already waltzed across it, federal agents raided a Sunday morning party in Denver on and nabbed nearly 50 illegal aliens, including members of the notorious Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang.