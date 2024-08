Last 3 weeks of TPO in 1 week blocks for ES Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures CME_MINI:MES1! Making_Trades_Matter MES1! I merged the last three weeks to see the Point of Control on the upcoming range, Could rip through the top of this current consolidation to reach for the Value area low and the Breaker Block resting right above and then reverse back to the 4h FVG down below to gather liquidity in a sweep or a raid.