Ex-NFL QB Matt Flynn Hits Critic With A+ Comeback After Getting Chirped Over His Underwhelming Career

Getty Image Former NFL quarterback Matt Flynn had an amazing comeback after getting chirped by a hater on Twitter The 36-year-old journeyman took aim at a critic who called him out for failing to live up to expectations in Seattle after he joked about a return to the NFL Read more football news here On September 16, 2010, Frankie Muniz gave Twitter one hell of a treat when he decided to respond to a hater who voiced their displeasure with the acting abilities of the former child star with one of the greatest clapbacks you’ll ever see.