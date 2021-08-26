Zero Hedge

3 подписчика

"Outrage" After Biden Admin Provides Taliban With Names Of Americans, Afghans Allies To Evacuate

"Outrage" After Biden Admin Provides Taliban With Names Of Americans, Afghans Allies To Evacuate

"Outrage" After Biden Admin Provides Taliban With Names Of Americans, Afghans Allies To Evacuate A day that will live in infamy for the reeling Biden administration just got even worse, after Politico reported that Biden administration officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice which according to the media outlet which was just purchased by Germany's Axel Springer, "prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх