"Outrage" After Biden Admin Provides Taliban With Names Of Americans, Afghans Allies To Evacuate A day that will live in infamy for the reeling Biden administration just got even worse, after Politico reported that Biden administration officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice which according to the media outlet which was just purchased by Germany's Axel Springer, "prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials.