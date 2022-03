AM FRESH and RIO BLANCO announce a joint venture in Mexico on sustainable table grape farming, unlocking farming expansion in Mexico to expand production windows and meet the growing global demand of patented table grape varieties HERMOSILLO, Mexico, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM FRESH Group and RIO BLANCO combine forces to establish TERRAMARA FRESH, a joint venture powerhouse of innovative table grape varieties and sustainable farming.