Creation Of Abundance Is A Corporation's Purpose Authored by Terrence Keeley via RealClearPolitics, Does capitalism need to be fixed? Is it no longer fit for purpose in this modern era, given our environmental ecosystems are under self-evident strain and income gaps are widening to levels not seen since the “robber baron” era? This was the question I was called to answer at David and Philippa Stroud’s inspiring and expanding Forum last weekend.