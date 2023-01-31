$BTC bearish engulfing light volume - Now what? BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC 1 Said MANY TIMES 24k would be HARD for $BTC #BTC high = 24080 DAMAGE DONE: Short up trend broken Bearish engulfing but LIGHT volume STILL IN PLAY: Breakaway Gap Inverse Head & Shoulder RSI above overbought, red dotted line #bitcoin playing out as expected Rest of #crypto? --- 2 #Bitcoin BULLISH WEEKLY CROSSOVER soon? Bearish crossover happened DEC 22 $TOTAL 3 = #crypto #altcoins - hasn't looked as strong as #BTC RSI been going lower but currently resting @ red moving avg , holds = good 1 last thing $BTC 4Hr hasn't traded under avg's since Dec 30.