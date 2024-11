Bitcoin, Bullion, & Big-Tech Bid As 'Hawkish' Powell Pushes Bond Yields, Rate-Cut Odds Lower A relatively hawkish Fed statement - removing language that it has "gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainable toward 2 percent" - was met with a 'meh' response by the market, but once Fed Chair Powell started speaking it was clear that the uber-dovish rate-cut trajectory that so many hoped for was a thing of the past.