mnq/future(daily/4h/1h/15 min) Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (Mar 2025) CME_MINI:MNQH2025 nooshin_yamani daily =range 4h/1h/15min/5min=down trend nearest demand is enough far from the price 5 min globex trap is near to MNQ in premarket (9:30 25/02) get short on it till demand.