John Ioannidis: 'Public Health Officials Need To Declare The End Of The Pandemic' Authored by Ross Pomeroy via RealClear Science, John Ioannidis, a Professor of Medicine, of Epidemiology and Population Health and by courtesy, of Statistics and of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University, lauded for championing evidence-based medicine, has been harshly criticized over the past two years.