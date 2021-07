Taibbi: Why Has "Ivermectin" Become A Dirty Word? Authored by Matt Taibbi via TK News, On December 8, 2020, when most of America was consumed with what The Guardian called Donald Trump’s “desperate, mendacious, frenzied and sometimes farcical” attempt to remain president, the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing on the “Medical Response to Covid-19.