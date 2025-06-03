Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

Wasting Away In Wind-And-Solarville

Wasting Away In Wind-And-Solarville

Wasting Away In Wind-And-Solarville By James Varney and RealClearInvestigations.com, While green advocates commonly use the terms renewable, sustainable, and net zero to describe their efforts, the dirty little secret is that much of the waste from solar panels and wind turbines is ending up in landfills.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии
наверх