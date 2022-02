"Economic Injustice": 72% Of PPP Money Went To The Top 20% Of Earners In America Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance The idea of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was criticized early on by many in the Austrian school, like Peter Schiff, who immediately pointed out that everybody - whether they needed it or not - would be applying for the funding, that the government had no way to track where all of it was going, and that waste, fraud and abuse within the program would be rampant.