Pennsylvania firearms product dealer JSD Supply filed for a temporary restraining order against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) on May 19, asking a federal judge to block "secret and unannounced policy changes" that restrict the sale of gun parts.