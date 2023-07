Gold - $2,000 Is a Death Trap GOLD FUTURES COMEX_DL:GC1! LordWrymouth This is a follow up to my June 2 call for a new ATH on Gold, that will be bearish, instead of bullish: Gold - When A New ATH Prints, Will You Get Trapped? In the process of tracking this, price action did not meet expectations (in the sense that it has not traded low enough), and so I began to reconsider the overall topography of the market.