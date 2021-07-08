Global Research Finds Lack of Alignment in Leadership and Talent Jeopardises Post-Pandemic Growth Boyden reveals strong confidence in growth potential among business leaders is not matched by confidence in having the right talent to align to strategy, with different skills needed on the boardNEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, reports on its latest talent research, revealing a lack of alignment in talent to strategy, the need for a different skills matrix on the board, and lack of alignment across the leadership team.