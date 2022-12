All major bottoms have repeating elements (2008, covid, now)Pt.3 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Trader_SAW All these major crashes within these last 2 decades, as well as the one we are experiencing now, deemed the "Great Inflationary Crash" all have the same repeating factors when price is close to a bottoming price, it is nothing for certain but it is just a repeating factor that may very well repeat again at the bottom of this downtrend.