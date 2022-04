Luiss, the Best University in Italy and Among the Top 25 in the World for Political and International Studies, Enters the Top 100 in the QS World University Rankings for Social Sciences ROME, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luiss University enters the top 100 in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 in the field of Social Sciences and Management, with an upswing of over 200 positions in the last 5 years.