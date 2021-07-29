Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

House Republicans Stage Anti-Mask Protest In Senate

“Nearly 40 maskless House Republican lawmakers walked across the Capitol and onto the Senate floor in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the lower chamber but not in the upper chamber,” The Hill reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх