Nifty SGX Elliott Wave Analysis SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! TradeMagic005 The Nifty indeex is trading in the wave 5 of Impulse shown in Orange labels wave 1 and 2 as subwaves has been completed now and wave 3-5 subwaves are yet to complete the final targets for wave 3 and 5 are 19390 and 19716 .