You Can Bid On The Football Glove From Antonio Brown’s Meltdown As It’s Up For Auction Right Now

Getty Image / Elsa / Staff Antonio Brown’s meltdown at MetLife has become one of the most infamous moments in sports history It turns out one of the gloves AB took off and threw into the crowd has made it’s way to an auction house Well-known auction site Lelands currently has the right-handed glove up for bidding right now We all know Antonio Brown’s meltdown at MetLife stadium during Tampa’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets will forever be one of the most infamous moments in sports history.