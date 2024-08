Giga-Vaxxed Fauci Somehow Contracts Ultra-Rare West Nile Virus On Heels Of COVID-19 Infection Talk about bad luck! Former NAIAD Director Anthony Fauci - who outsourced risky COVID gain-of-function research to a shoddy Chinese lab, and was then put in charge of handling a COVID pandemic that broke out down the street from said lab - has somehow contracted the ultra-rare West Nile virus right on the heels of a nasty COVID infection.