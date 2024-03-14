Brobible
Adam Hadwin Chucks Club Into The Water After Sending Ball To Watery Grave At The Players

PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin Most professional golfers do a pretty good job keeping their cool on the course compared to the average hack, but even the best players on the planet throw a temper tantrum every now and then—including Adam Hadwin, who will need to replace a club he threw into the water during the first round of The Players Championship.

