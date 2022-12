"Egregious": McCarthy To Subpoena 51 Intel Agents Who Called Hunter Laptop Bombshell 'Disinformation' Amid calls that he sucks and should be replaced, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he'll subpoena the 51 former intelligence officials who said the New York Post's bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.