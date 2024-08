Hezbollah Retaliates Hours After Slain Commander's Funeral: 60+ Rockets On Northern Israel Update(1635ET): Reports are emerging that Hezbollah has fired at least 60 rockets on northern Israel this evening, but the group is still signaling a 'limited' attack following Israel's killing of Nasrallah right-hand military adviser and officer Fuad Shukr, whose funeral was earlier in the day.