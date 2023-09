Influencing Innovation: The Most Talked About Jackson Hole Paper By Jean-Laurent Cadorel of Exante Data Monetary policy matters in the short-run through its impact on asset prices, demand, and activity; Yet in the long run the economy is assumed to gravitate towards some “natural” rate of activity independent of such monetary actions; A growing number of researchers are asking, however, whether monetary policy can have hysteresis effects and impact the natural rate through innovation activity.