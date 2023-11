CDC Claims On Vaccination And Natural Immunity Made Without Seeing Underlying Data: FOIA Document Authored by Hans Mahncke via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), In a new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now admits that it recommended COVID-19 vaccines for people who had recovered from COVID-19 despite the fact that CDC subject matter experts didn't have access to the underlying data.