F1 – 2021 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX – SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

DRIVERS 1 – Max VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull Racing) 2 – George RUSSELL (Williams) 3 – Lewis HAMILTON (Mercedes) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by Paul Di Resta) Q: Max, well it’s a race win, not obviously the way you probably wanted to do it but I guess absolute credit to the job you did yesterday securing pole position and getting the job done when you had to be at the front? Max VERSTAPPEN: Yeah, of course now in hindsight it was very important to get that pole position but of course it’s a big shame to not do proper laps but the conditions were very tricky out there.