All Sports News

6 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • msklandru
    ясноХК “Донбасс” выше...
  • Sub Zero
    Надуманная история допингового скандала привела к дисквалификация олимпийской сборной России. Это не ужесточение бор...Судный день

F1 – 2021 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX – SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

F1 – 2021 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX – SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

DRIVERS   1 – Max VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull Racing)   2 – George RUSSELL (Williams) 3 – Lewis HAMILTON (Mercedes)   TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by Paul Di Resta)    Q: Max, well it’s a race win, not obviously the way you probably wanted to do it but I guess absolute credit to the job you did yesterday securing pole position and getting the job done when you had to be at the front? Max VERSTAPPEN: Yeah, of course now in hindsight it was very important to get that pole position but of course it’s a big shame to not do proper laps but the conditions were very tricky out there.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх