Dow Jones E-mini Futures – Stage 2 Breakout Attempt E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! Stage_Analysis The Dow Jones is making it's first Stage 2 breakout of 2022, with the Stage Analysis Technical Attributes ( SATA ) indicator on a SATA score of 10 of 10, which is the highest score since May 2021.