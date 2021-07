Cathie Wood's Ark Files Paperwork To Launch Bitcoin ETF The gene-editing breakthrough announced Monday by Intellia Therapeutics and its partner Regeneron sparked another rally for biotech stocks, but it also cemented a comeback for Cathie Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management, which saw the AUM of its family of actively-managed ETFs explode over the past year thanks to her bets on crypto, Tesla, Shopify, Zoom, Palantir, Roblox.