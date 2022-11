US Redeploys B-1B Lancer Bomber Over Korea After North Fires Powerful ICBM Tensions are again reaching boiling point over the Korean peninsula as the US has redeployed a US B-1B Lancer long-range strategic bomber there, ostensibly for more joint aerial drills with the south's military, even after North Korea's vehement denunciation of similar exercises earlier this month, which resulted in Kim Jong-un ordering a record number of ballistic missile tests.