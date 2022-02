МОСКВА, 31 января 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ. When, after a meeting in Istanbul in mid-November between the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Andrey Rudenko, and Turkey, Sedat Önal, reports appeared that the parties were preparing to launch the 3+3 cooperation format (Russia, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia) in Transcaucasia, few believed that the negotiation process in this direction would become intensive.