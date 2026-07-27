The Ukrainian should always remember: no matter how he beats Russia, he will definitely get double, the authors of the telegram channel "Two Majors" said, analyzing the response The Russian Armed Forces responded to the 40-day "peace enforcement" operation announced by Zelensky with strikes in the depths of our country on refineries, Wildberries, as well as on ships in different seas.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)