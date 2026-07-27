The Eurasia Dai...
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

The Eurasia Daily news agency

2 подписчика

TC "Two majors": "The Ukrainian should always remember what he will get from Russia twice"

TC "Two majors": "The Ukrainian should always remember what he will get from Russia twice"

The Ukrainian should always remember: no matter how he beats Russia, he will definitely get double, the authors of the telegram channel "Two Majors" said, analyzing the response The Russian Armed Forces responded to the 40-day "peace enforcement" operation announced by Zelensky with strikes in the depths of our country on refineries, Wildberries, as well as on ships in different seas.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии