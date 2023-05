Hedge Funds Most Bearish On Oil Since 2011 Just As Physical Demand Surges Hedge funds may be finally piling into stocks just as the S&P breaks out above the 4,200 resistance level (because Wall Street "pros" always sell low and buy high), but unable to shake the conviction that the economy is headed for the crapper, they are ramping up their shorts in other assets to brace for what is coming, and nowhere more so than in oil where bearish hedge fund bets just hit the highest in 12 years.