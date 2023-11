In Stunning Reversal, OpenAI Board In Talks With Sam Altman To Return As CEO After Satya Nadella "Furious" At Ouster Less than a day after JPMorgan came up with this pearl of a headline after the shocking news that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had unexpectedly been ousted by his own (incompetent) board for being "not consistently candid" (whatever that means, details of what actually happened have yet to be revealed).