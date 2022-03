Are Bonds Being Dumped to Buy Bitcoin? 10-YEAR T-NOTE FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZN1! chris333 BTCUSD / US Bonds are Inversely Correlated Since March 7, 2022 the bond market has been in a freefall, spiking rates, as you can see with the 10 Year Treasury Bitcoin has been on a rally that started on March 7 with a major spike then pullback the following day, only to take off like a freight train.