"General Average" Declared On Massive Container Ship Stranded In Chesapeake Bay Evergreen Marine, the owner of the massive container ship, Ever Forward, stuck in the Chesapeake Bay, declared "General Average" after multiple unsuccessful refloating attempts, according to maritime news website gCaptain The latest refloating attempt took place last Wednesday and was unsuccessful even though tides in the Chesapeake Bay, just outside of Baltimore, were about a foot higher than average.