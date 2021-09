KKR vs RCB LIVE IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan’s job & KKR’s survival on line against Kohli’s RCB, can they stay alive, Follow LIVE updates KKR vs RCB LIVE in IPL 2021 – Eoin Morgan’s job on the line- Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan will be under tremendous pressure when KKR faces off RCB in their opening match of IPL 2021 resumption.