One Bank Spots Abnormally Heavy Ethereum Call Volumes, Asks If A Surge Is Coming With seemingly every major bank launching its own regular periodic research report and/or analysis on the state of the crypto industry, last week UBS joined the fray when in addition to its Crypto Compass note published by the bank's FX team, it also sent out an inaugural Crypto Keys note in which it asked whether ether will steal bitcoin's crown as the king of cryptocurrencies.