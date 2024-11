There Are No "Easy Wars" Left To Fight, But Do Not Mistake The Longing For One Submitted by Alastair Crooke There Are No "Easy Wars" Left To Fight, But Do Not Mistake The Longing For One Israelis, as a whole, are exhibiting a rosy assurance that they can harness Trump, if not to the full annexation of the Occupied Territories (Trump in his first term did not support such annexation), but rather, to ensnare him into a war on Iran.