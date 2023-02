A critical test for the markets is coming up E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RayonMarkets A critical test for the market is coming up - SP500 futures looks ready to test the Anchored VWAP confluence area This area is the intersection of Anchored VWAP from All time high and breakout of pre-covid high.