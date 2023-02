Microsoft's Bing AI Chatbot Starts Threatening People Authored by Simon Willison via Simon Willison's Weblog, Last week, Microsoft announced the new AI-powered Bing: a search interface that incorporates a language model powered chatbot that can run searches for you and summarize the results, plus do all of the other fun things that engines like GPT-3 and ChatGPT have been demonstrating over the past few months: the ability to generate poetry, and jokes, and do creative writing, and so much more.