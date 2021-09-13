Kolanovic Says Time To "Reduce Tech" Just As Hedge Funds Finally Cover Their Nasdaq Puts For the past three months, JPMorgan's head quant Marko Kolanovic has been on a crusade to convince markets that the impact of the delta variant has been drastically overblown (see June 30: "JPM's Kolanovic: The Delta Variant Does Not Pose A Risk For Markets", July 19 "JPM's Kolanovic: Stop Freaking Out About The Delta Case Spike" and August 12 "JPMorgan Says Delta Cases About To Turn Lower As Kolanovic Calls The Bottom For Yields And Cyclicals").