HBO Just three episodes into its long-awaited first season, HBO’s splashy new Westeros-set series House of the Dragon has already suffered from a pretty noticeable CGI mistake: King Viserys’ two green fingers, which were supposed to be edited out with CGI While nowhere near as egregious as the prominently placed Starbucks cup that made an infamous appearance in the final season of Game of Thrones, it’s still a rather glaring mistake given the series’ exorbitant budget.